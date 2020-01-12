IN BRIEF
OSU wrestlers take down Northern Colorado
The No. 11 Oklahoma State wrestling team dominated Northern Colorado on Sunday, winning 36-3 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.
The Cowboys took nine of 10 matches from the Bears, including wins by technical fall from Nick Piccininni at 125 pounds (20-5), Travis Wittlake at 165 (16-1) and Dakota Geer at 197 (19-3). OSU also had major-decision wins from Dusty Hone at 141 (8-0), Wyatt Sheets at 157 (17-4) and Andrew Shomers at 174 (9-0).
Other OSU winners were Boo Lewallen at 149 (11-4), Anthony Montalvo at 184 (6-3) and heavyweight Austin Harris (4-3).
The Cowboys are back home next weekend with home duals against West Virginia on Friday and Pitt on Saturday.
TU women’s tennis takes two from Mercer
The Tulsa women’s tennis team picked up two victories over Mercer, 7-0 and 4-0 at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center.
Four TU players — Martina Okalova, Shura Poppe, Vera Ploner and Laia Conde Monfort — each picked up two singles wins.
TU plays host to the Hurricane Invite next weekend.
Tulsa men’s tennis picks up two home wins
The Tulsa men’s tennis team opened its 2020 season with a pair of wins over Mercer, 6-1 and 4-0, at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center.
Kody Pearson, Connor Di Marco and Ezequiel Santalla all picked up three-set wins for the Hurricane in the first match. The doubles teams of Di Marco-Pearson and Boriss Kamdem-Daniel Siddall also won.
In the nightcap, Pearson, Siddall, Kamdem and Stefan Hampe claimed singles victories.
OSU men’s tennis blanks San Diego State
The No. 15 Oklahoma State men’s tennis team began its spring season with a win at San Diego State.
OSU’s doubles team of Matej Vocel and Dominik Kellovsky, ranked No. 1 in the country, won 6-2 over SDSU’s Ignacio Martinez and Aaro Pollanen. Vocel and Kellovsky also won their singles matches, Vocel 6-2, 6-0 in straight sets and Kellovsky over Pollanen in a three-setter, 6-4, 6-7(7), 10-7.
The Cowboys play host to Lamar and Bryant in a doubleheader Friday at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater.
TU faces Bryant next Sunday at the Case Tennis Center.
OU men’s gymnastics wins Rocky Mountain OpenThe No. 2 Oklahoma men’s gymnastics team won its season opener late Saturday, claiming the Rocky Mountain Open in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
The Sooners topped No. 5 Nebraska, No. 6 Minnesota, No. 13 Air Force and No. 17 Washington, with a team score of 409.900.
OU won five of six events, and junior Alexei Vernyi finished first among NCAA gymnasts in the all-around with a career-high score of 81.300. Teammates Gage Dyer (80.850) and David Sandro (79.350) finished second and third, respectively.
Dyer and teammate Vitaliy Guimaraes shared the floor title, while Guimaraes took first in rings and vault.
The Sooners face No. 9 Ohio State and No. 14 Arizona State Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.