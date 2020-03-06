IN BRIEF
OSU baseball tops BYU
Oklahoma State clinched its three-game series against BYU with a 6-1 win Friday at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium.
Justin Campbell (1-2) was dominant on the mound and Caeden Trenkle and Nick DeNicola homered for the Cowboys (10-5).
Sooners win twice at homeThe No. 6 OU softball team beat Mercer 10-5 and topped No. 25 Utah 10-2 in five innings in Norman.
Against Mercer, OU’s Nicole Mendes hit her first homer of the year and launched her second in Game 2 against Utah.
OSU softball wins two
The Oklahoma State softball team defeated Missouri State 15-1 and Murray State 7-3 at the Mizuno Classic in Stillwater.
The No. 14/12 Cowgirls (15-5) have won eight straight games.
Kiley Naomi and Sydney Pennington homered back-to-back twice in the rout of the Bears.
TU wins two at FIU Classic
The Golden Hurricane beat Maryland 4-0 and Samford 1-0 at the FIU Classic on Friday in Miami.
In the first game, Tulsa jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Samantha Pochop (4-2) threw her team-leading third shutout.