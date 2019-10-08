IN BRIEF
ITA Championships main draws released
The main draw of the 2019 Saint Francis Health System ITA All-American Championships opens at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center on the University of Tulsa campus and Case Tennis Center at LaFortune Park.
The tournament features 64-player men’s and women’s singles draws and 32-team doubles draws.
TU will be represented in the men’s draw by Kody Pearson and Juan Pablo Cenoz, while Martina Okalova and Vera Ploner will compete in the women’s draw.
The men’s and women’s singles quarterfinalists, consolation finalists, plus the doubles semifinalists and consolation finalists will earn automatic entry into the Oracle ITA National Fall Championships slated for Nov. 6-10 in Newport Beach, Calif.
Partain’s hat trick leads Tulsa past ORU
Harris Partain scored a hat trick to lead Tulsa to a 3-2 win over crosstown rival Oral Roberts on Tuesday night at ONEOK Field. TU moved to 4-5 on the season, while ORU fell to 10-2 overall.
TU’s Okalova named AAC Player of the Month
The University of Tulsa’s Martina Okalova has been named the Women’s Tennis Player of the Month for the month of September, the American Athletic Conference announced Tuesday.
OU women’s golf finishes sixth
Oklahoma junior Kaitlin Milligan claimed second place at the Illini Women’s Invitational on Tuesday, firing a 4-under 68 in the final round of the 54-hole event. The Sooners claimed sixth place as a team with a total of 863 at the par-72, 6,159-yard Medinah Country Club in Chicago.
NSU women’s golf wins second straight title
Northeastern State closed out its fall golf season by winning the Midwest Classic by eight shots Tuesday in Warrensburg, Missouri. The RiverHawks finished with a team score of 596 (295-301) to finish atop the leaderboard for the second straight week.
Rogers State finished seventh with a 617 (306-311). On the men’s side, RSU and NSU tied for seventh with an 887.