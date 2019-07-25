IN BRIEF
Matchups set for Big 12/SEC Challenge
The Big 12 and Southeastern Conferences announced Thursday the matchups for the 2020 Big 12/SEC Challenge. Oklahoma will host Mississippi State and Oklahoma will travel to Texas A&M on Jan. 25.
For the fifth straight year, all games in the Challenge will be played in one day.
OU will face Mississippi State for the fourth time in program history.
This will be the 50th meeting between the Cowboys and Aggies in a series that dates to 1918.
TU’s Stokes on watch list
University of Tulsa junior receiver/kick returner Keylon Stokes was one of 44 named to the preseason watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, it was announced Thursday. The Paul Hornung Award is given annually by the Louisville Sports Commission to the most versatile player in major college football.
Stokes caught a team-high 41 passes for a team-high 575 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing 15 times for 104 yards, a 6.9 average, and two TDs in 2018. He also had 13 kick-off returns for 305 yards and a 23.5 average.
Alaphilippe ‘unplugged brain’ to cling to yellow
Julian Alaphilippe plunged through the Alps, flying through hairpin bends on tires barely wider than his thumb.
“It was a day of folly,” Alaphilippe said.
“I unplugged my brain and I was on the limit on each bend,” he said. “I did a crazy descent, where I took risks. I wanted to save my jersey.”
With one big Alpine stage completed and just two more to go, Alaphilippe is still in yellow and one step closer to delivering a first Tour de France title since 1985 to his country, crossing fingers, toes and everything else that he makes it through the mountains to Paris on Sunday still in the lead.