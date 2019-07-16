IN BRIEF
Athletic tops Forth Worth, advances to region final
The Tulsa Athletic rallied from a 1-0 deficit to defeat the Fort Worth Vanqueros 3-1 on Tuesday night at Veterans Park.
In moving their unbeaten streak to 13 games, the Athletic advanced to the South Region finals on Saturday at Miami FC in Miami, Florida.
Joe Garcia, Aaron Ugbah and Junior Kazeem scored for Tulsa.
WNBA suspends Williams for domestic violence
Los Angeles Sparks guard Riquna Williams was suspended without pay by the WNBA on Tuesday for 10 games — nearly a third of the season — for a domestic violence incident.
Williams was arrested on April 29 and charged with two felony counts, one involving the assault of an individual with whom she was in a relationship and the other involving a threat to another person with a firearm. Her criminal case is ongoing.
The WNBA conducted its own investigation and consulted with a panel of experts in the field of domestic violence. Among other factors, the league said it took into account the nature and seriousness of the allegations, including the involvement of a gun. The WNBA also will require Williams to participate in counseling.
“As an organization, we abhor violence of any kind and specifically take domestic violence allegations very seriously,” the Sparks said in a statement. “We will provide whatever resources we are allowed to help Riquna learn and grow from this unfortunate situation.”
The union said they would file a grievance on Williams’ behalf.
Simmons, 76ers agree to $170 million, 5-year deal
The Philadelphia 76ers and All-Star guard Ben Simmons have agreed to a $170 million, five-year contract extension.
Simmons was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2016. He made his NBA debut in the 2017-18 season and was the Rookie of the Year. He was an All-Star for the first time last season. He has averaged 16.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists in his two seasons.
He has had 22 triple-doubles in the past two seasons, tied for third most in the league.