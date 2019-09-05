IN BRIEF
Divac, Sikma are centers
of attention at Hall of Fame
Vlade Divac and Jack Sikma were the centers of attention Thursday, receiving their orange jackets and awaiting induction at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.
The 7-foot-1 Divac came to the Los Angeles Lakers in 1989 and played in the NBA until 2004. He finished with more than 13,000 points, 9,000 rebounds, 3,000 assists, and 1,500 blocks.
Sikma averaged 15.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 14 seasons, and is the only center to lead the league in free throw percentage for a season.
They will be inducted Friday along with the WNBA’s Teresa Weatherspoon, NBA players Sidney Moncrief, Al Attles, Carl Braun, Chuck Cooper, Bobby Jones and Paul Westphal and coach Bill Fitch. Also entering the shrine are two college teams: the Tennessee A&I men from 1957-59, the first to win three straight titles; and the Wayland Baptist women’s teams that won 131 consecutive games from 1953-58.
Michigan State fined $4.5M in Nassar case
The Education Department said Thursday it was fining Michigan State University a record $4.5 million for failing to respond appropriately to sexual assault complaints against Larry Nassar, a former sports doctor at the school who also worked at USA Gymnastics.
“Too many people in power knew about the behaviors and the complaints and yet the predators continued on the payroll and abused even more students,” Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said.
The fine is the largest ever levied under the Clery Act, which requires universities to report crimes on campus.
U.S. rolls by Japan 98-45 at basketball World Cup
Jaylen Brown scored 20 points, Kemba Walker added 15 and the U.S. World Cup team rolled past Japan 98-45 Thursday in the Group E finale in Shanghai.
Harrison Barnes scored 14 points while Joe Harris and Donovan Mitchell each had 10 for the Americans .