IN BRIEF
Paul an All-Star reserve
For the first time since 2016, Oklahoma City’s Chris Paul is an All-Star.
The NBA released the list of the players Thursday voted by the league’s head coaches as reserves for the Feb. 16 game in Chicago.
Kyle Lowry of the NBA champion Toronto Raptors is headed back to the game, as are Houston’s Russell Westbrook, Miami’s Jimmy Butler, Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons, Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton, Portland’s Damian Lillard and Denver’s Nikola Jokic.
Blevins service moved
A memorial at 2 p.m. Saturday honoring Union basketball PA announcer and football broadcaster Gary “Doc” Blevins has been moved to the Union Performing Arts Center. Blevins died Jan. 25 after a brief illness. He was 69.