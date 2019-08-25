IN BRIEF
Dao’s goal in 2nd OT lifts Oklahoma women to win
An overtime goal in the 105th minute by Kaylee Dao gave the Oklahoma women’s soccer team a 1-0 victory over Arkansas on Sunday night in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The Sooners (2-0) have posted back-to-back shutouts to begin the season.
Five minutes into the second overtime, OU’s Hailey Davidson took a shot that was deflected off the Arkansas keeper. Dao collected the rebound, took a shot from close range and found the back of the net to end the game.
OU is back at home Thursday night to face rival Oklahoma State in a nonconference Bedlam game at 7 p.m. at John Crain Field in Norman.
OSU women’s soccer match vs. UTSA canceled
Due to storms and poor field conditions, Oklahoma State’s women’s soccer match against UTSA in Beaumont, Texas, was canceled. It will not be made up.
The teams battled to a 1-1 draw in the opening half before heavy rains and lightning entered the area.
OSU returns to action Thursday when the Cowgirls travel to Norman to take on Bedlam-rival Oklahoma in a non-conference contest.
TU women’s soccer match canceled
The Tulsa women’s soccer game set for Sunday against McNeese State was canceled due to inclement weather. After 90 minutes of lightning-strike delays in Lumberton, Texas, the game was called off.
Tulsa will return to action on Friday against Little Rock. Game time is set for 5 p.m. at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium.
Thomas to return for Oilers in 2019-20
The Tulsa Oilers have announced the return of forward Jared Thomas for the 2019-20 ECHL season.
Thomas, 25, began his professional career with the Oilers’ AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage, at the end of the 2017-18 season before playing his first full professional campaign last year. Thomas began the 2018-19 season with the Rampage before being traded to San Diego.
Thomas continued playing in Tulsa due to a strong working relationship between the two teams last year, with six San Diego players making at least five appearances for the Oilers.
“I decided to come back because of the success we had,” Thomas said. “ I had a lot of individual success as well, and I saw a lot of the other guys re-sign. I just felt like it was the best place for me to play and hopefully get more opportunities at the next level.”
Thomas spent the majority of last season with Tulsa, compiling 65 points (21 goals, 44 assists) in 51 games. His 44 assists led all league rookies. He continued his success in the playoffs, with eight points (3 goals, 5 assists) in eight games.
The 6-foot-2, 201-pound forward played at the University of Minnesota-Duluthbefore signing with San Antonio. Thomas registered 60 points (21 goals, 39 assists) in 163 collegiate contests, with a career-high 26 points in 43 games as a senior. In his senior season, Minnesota-Duluth won the NCAA championship with Thomas scoring the title-clinching goal.
The Oilers open the regular season at home against the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 p.m. Oct. 11 at the BOK Center.
UCLA linebacker suspended indefinitely
UCLA linebacker Bo Calvert is out indefinitely due to a violation of NCAA rules. The school did not specify the infraction.
Calvert played in five games last year with nine tackles. His absence is another blow to the Bruins’ depth at inside linebacker after projected starter Tyree Thompson suffered a foot injury and had to undergo surgery. Seniors Krys Barnes and Lokeni Toailoa are listed as the starters going into Thursday’s season opener at Cincinnati.
The Bruins (3-9 last season) are also without senior outside linebacker Keisean Lucier-South for at least the first five games due to academic issues.
UCLA hosts Oklahoma on Sept. 14.