IN BRIEF
Local team to compete in PGA Jr. League regional
A co-ed team of junior golfers from the Tulsa area will compete in a PGA Jr. League Regional at the Lodge of Four Seasons in Lake Ozark, Missouri, Saturday and Sunday.
The Tulsa 2 All-Stars won the PGA Jr. League South Central Section Championship Aug. 10 at The Club at Indian Springs to advance to the regional. They will compete against three teams from Illinois and Missouri for the opportunity to advance to the PGA Jr. League Championship in Scottsdale, Ariz., Oct. 11-14.
Team members include: Benton Manly, 13, Tulsa (Oaks Country Club); Harrison Shaw, 11, Tulsa (Battle Creek Golf Club); Porter Hart, 9, Broken Arrow (Battle Creek); Cameron Surles, 14, Broken Arrow (Battle Creek); Allen Field, 12, Broken Arrow (Battle Creek); William Hennessee, 13, Tulsa (Battle Creek); Chase Jones, 11, Park Hill (Battle Creek); Sam Morris, 13, Tulsa (Oaks); Peyton Coburn, 13, Broken Arrow (Lit’l Links Golf Club); Jesse Tandoy, 13, Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow Golf & Athletic Club). Captain: Amanda Fisher (LPGA, Battle Creek).
OU men’s golf ties for third in Minnesota
The No. 7 Oklahoma men’s golf team finished in a tie for third place at the Gopher Invitational in Independence, Minnesota on Monday.
Baylor (848) took first place, followed by Texas A&M (850) and OU and Arkansas tied for third (854).
The Sooners’ Thomas Johnson tied for sixth individually at 1-under 212. He shot a bogey-free, 4-under 67 in the final round to move up the leaderboard. OU’s Garett Reband tied for eighth, with an even-par 213 total.
TU’s Horsfall named to AAC volleyball honor roll
Tulsa volleyball player Taylor Horsfall was named to the American Athletic Conference weekly honor roll.
Horsfall was named the conference’s defensive player of the week the previous week.
She averaged 18 digs per match to help the Golden Hurricane to a 2-1 record at the KC Roos Klassic.
The Golden Hurricane plays at cross-town rival Oral Roberts at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
NSU’s Hernandez leads by one at Golf ClassicNortheastern State’s Aitana Hernandez is the individual leader after the first round of the NSU Women’s Golf Classic at Cherokee Springs Golf Course in Tahlequah.
Hernandez, a sophomore, shot an even-par 72 Monday, and leads by one shot. NSU is fifth in the team standings (312).
Rogers State is in second place after the Hillcats shot a score of 307 — three shots back of Henderson State.
Mariana Flores led the way for Rogers State, shooting a 3-over 75. She is tied for fourth in the individual standings. Teammate Marybeth Bellnap is tied for eighth, a shot back after a 76.