IN BRIEF
OSU, OU players honored
Eleven Oklahoma State and six Oklahoma softball players were named to the Academic All-Big 12 Team, it was announced Friday.
All OSU players were first-team honorees, and Chelsea Alexander and Mackenzie Thomas recorded 4.0 GPAs. OU’s Nicole Mendes, Lynnsie Elam, Kinsey Koeltzow, Grace Lyons and Brooke Vestal join them.
OU’s Shannon Saile was a second-team honoree, as were OSU’s Sydney Springfield, Shalee Brantley, Sydney Pennington, Michaela Richbourg, Gabby Sprang, Chyenne Factor, Mady Lohman, Taylor Tuck and Kelly Maxwell.
Dales named to HOF
Former University of Oklahoma basketball star Stacey Dales was named to the College Sports Information Directors’ Association Academic All-America Hall of Fame 2020 Class, it was announced Friday.
Among Dales’ many honors was being named CoSIDA’s Academic All-American of the year for 2001-02.