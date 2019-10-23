IN BRIEF
Cowgirls take singles, doubles titles at regional
The ITA Central Regional Championships featured all-Cowgirl finals on Wednesday in Stillwater. Lisa Rioux and Ayumi Miyamoto won the doubles championship and No. 43 Rioux won the singles title.
Rioux and Miyamoto defeated teammates Dariya Detkovskaya and Bunyawi Thamchaiwat 6-0, 4-6 with a 10-point tiebreak, 13-11.
In the singles final, Rioux swept Detkovskaya 6-2, 6-3 to give OSU its 10th regional individual title since 2014.
OSU’s Gray, OU’s Llanusa named to watch list
Oklahoma State junior Vivian Gray and Oklahoma junior Ana Llanusa are two of 20 players named to the watch list for the Cheryl Miller Award, which honors the top small forwards, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.
Last season, Gray received honorable mention All-America status, was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and was a unanimous All-Big 12 first-team pick. This summer, she participated in USA Basketball’s Pan American Games team trials.
A Preseason All-Big 12 selection, Llanusa, a former Choctaw standout, averaged 19.1 points per game during Big 12 play last season, third in the league.
OSU tops Seminole State
The Oklahoma State softball team defeated Seminole State College 11-1 in Stillwater. OSU is 7-0 in fall ball.
Starting pitcher Logan Simunek held the Trojans to just one hit through three innings.
Tulsa ties Denver
The Tulsa men’s soccer team (4-7-1) battled Denver (2-9-3) to a 1-1 double-overtime tie Tuesday at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium.
Morgan expecting baby
U.S. national soccer team star Alex Morgan and husband Servando Carrasco are expecting their first child.
Morgan and Carrasco, a midfielder for the LA Galaxy, made the announcement Wednesday on social media.
They posed with a sign that read: “Adding 1 more to the Fam ... April 2020 Baby Girl.”