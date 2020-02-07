IN BRIEF
OSU tennis tops San Diego
The No. 21 Oklahoma State men’s tennis team (6-2) defeated San Diego 4-1 Friday in Stillwater.
Dominik Kellovsky and Etienne Donnet won the doubles point over the Toreros. No. 45 Matej Vocel and Emile Hudd also won.
TU falls to Alabama
The Tulsa men’s tennis team fell 6-1 at Alabama on Friday in Tuscaloosa. The Hurricane has lost three straight dual matches to drop to 5-3 overall. The Crimson Tide improved to 7-2.
OSU men in sixth in Hawaii
The Oklahoma State men carded a second-round 6-under 282 Friday at the Amer Ari Invitational to slip to sixth place at Waikoloa Kings’ Course in Waikoloa, Hawaii.