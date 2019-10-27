IN BRIEF
TU’s Pearson advances to finals of ITA regional
Tulsa’s Kody Pearson clinched a spot in the singles championship match at the ITA Central Regional Championships in Norman.
Pearson, the No. 3 seed, upset No. 2 Kareem Allaf of Iowa, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2 in Sunday’s semifinals. Earlier, he defeated Oklahoma’s Stefano Tsorotiotis 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.Pearson will face Minnesota’s Stefan Milicevic, the No. 4 seed, in the finals at noon Monday.
In doubles, Oklahoma State’s Luke Hammond and Emile Hudd beat Iowa’s Will Davies and Oliver Okonkwo 6-4, 6-3 in the finals.
OSU women’s golf takes fourth place at Landfall
With freshman Isabella Fierro leading the way, the Oklahoma State women’s golf team closed the fall season with a fourth-place finish at the Landfall Tradition in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Fierro shot a 1-over 73 in the final round to tie for sixth individually (2-under 214 total). She won at the Betsy Rawls Invitational her last time out and her season stroke average of 70.42 is the best in program history.
OSU shot a 3-over 291 in the final round to finish at 8-over 872. South Carolina (857) took the team title, with Alabama (862) taking second.
OSU next competes at the UCF Challenge in Orlando, Florida, Feb. 2-4.
TU women’s volleyball falls in four sets at UConn
The Tulsa women’s volleyball team was defeated by UConn in four sets, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-11, in Storrs, Connecticut.
Dilara Gedikoglu had 19 kills and 17 digs for the Hurricane (13-10, 6-4), which is tied for third in the American Athletic Conference Western Division. Roosa Rautio had 21 assists and 11 digs, and Mariah Pardo added 15 assists and 12 digs for TU. Taylor Horsfall led the Hurricane with 22 digs.
TU plays at Houston on Friday.
NSU women’s soccer edges Fort Hays State
Paulina Chavez’s goal in the 23rd minute was all Northeastern State needed in a 1-0 win over Fort Hays State in Hays, Kansas. Chavez scored her goal off a pass from Meagan Chase. The RiverHawks (11-4-1, 6-3 MIAA) outshot the Tigers (8-4-2, 4-2-2) 19-7, but no other shots found the net. NSU keeper Ainsley Cunningham stopped the only Fort Hays shot on goal.
The RiverHawks will play host to Rogers State at 7 p.m. Friday.
Houston defeats TU women’s soccer 2-0
Houston defeated Tulsa 2-0 in American Athletic Conference women’s soccer action Sunday at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium.
Houston (6-12, 3-5) had goals from Desiree Brown in the 18th minute and Jazmin Grant in the 49th minute. Tulsa (8-10, 2-6) had 16 shots, including nine on goal, but was unable to convert.
The Hurricane will play host to Memphis at 7 p.m. Thursday.
TU men’s soccer drops OT decision at Memphis
Sam Ashton scored the game-winner just 20 seconds into overtime, lifting Memphis to a 2-1 win over visiting Tulsa in men’s soccer action.
Tulsa (4-8-1, 0-4 AAC) took the lead at 1-0 on a goal by Rooks Hunter in the 33rd minute. Memphis (10-4, 4-1) pulled even in the 40th minute on a goal by Peyton McKnatt. Neither team scored in the second half before the Tigers got the winner early in OT.
TU is back home Friday to face Temple in a 7 p.m. contest at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium.