IN BRIEF
TU’s Horsfall earns fifth AAC defensive honor
Tulsa’s Taylor Horsfall was named the American Athletic Conference’s volleyball defensive player of the week for the fifth time this season and ninth time in her career.
Horsfall helped the Golden Hurricane (14-11, 7-5) secure a four-set win over division-leading Houston Friday. She notched her second career double-double, with 28 digs and 10 assists. At Tulane, Horsfall registered 36 digs.
Horsfall ranks sixth in Division I and leads the AAC in digs per set, averaging 5.97. She has the fifth-most digs in the country and is second in the conference with 573.
OU’s Kadiku Big 12 defensive player of week
Oklahoma’s Brianna Kadiku was named Big 12 volleyball defensive player of the week.
Kadiku led the Big 12 in total blocks (19) and blocks per set (2.4), matching her career-high in blocks with 10 against No. 3 Baylor. She tied league bests this season for blocks in a five-set match (10) and a three-set match (9).
OSU’s Brayman earns Rider of Month honor
The No. 5 Oklahoma State equestrian team earned its fourth Big 12 Rider of the Month honor for the year, with Abigail Brayman being recognized for her performances in Flat during the month of October.
Brayman went undefeated on the month in Flat, posting scores of 65.5, 85 and 70, and took home MOP honors for her 85-78 win against Fresno State. She is 5-0-1 on the year in Flat.
Record round lifts OU men’s golf to Hawaii win
The No. 5 Oklahoma men’s golf team shot a program record 21-under 263 late Sunday in the final round of the Ka’anapali Collegiate Classic, to win at Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii.
OU finished with a score of 805, five shots ahead of Washington. Quade Cummins closed with a 9-under 62, and finished second after a seven-hole playoff with Georgia’s Trent Phillips.