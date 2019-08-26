IN BRIEF
Williams rolls past Sharapova at U.S. Open
Playing her first match at the U.S. Open since last year’s loss in a chaotic, controversial final, Serena Williams played nearly perfect tennis and beat Maria Sharapova 6-1, 6-1 Monday night at New York.
Williams stretched her winning streak to 19 matches against Sharapova and now leads their head-to-head series 20-2.
“Every time I come up against her,” Williams said, “I just bring out some of my best tennis.”
The match lasted all of 59 minutes. Williams won twice as many points, 56-28. She saved all five break points she faced and lashed serves at up to 115 mph. She broke serve five times.
Top men’s seed Novak Djokovic opened defense of his title with a 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 victory over Roberto Carballes Baena, and 21-year-old American Reilly Opelka upset No. 11 Fabio Fognini 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3.
Angelique Kerber, the 2016 Open champ, continued her rough Grand Slam year with a first-round exit against Kristina Mladenovic by a 7-5, 0-6, 6-4 score, while 2016 runner-up Karolina Pliskova and reigning French Open title winner Ash Barty both struggled through rough starts before emerging to win.
Oklahoma cross country, track coach resigns
Jim VanHootegem, the head coach for Oklahoma’s men’s and women’s track and field and cross country for the last six years, has resigned to pursue other opportunities.
He will be replaced on an interim basis by Tim Langford, the former head coach at South Carolina State, who was recently named an assistant coach at OU.
VanHootegem and his staff led 83 student-athletes from multiple events to NCAA championship meets. Most recently, the Sooners finished the 2019 outdoor season with seven indoor and outdoor All-Americans.
A total of 62 Sooners garnered All-America honors during VanHootegem’s tenure. Additionally, 19 Sooners have set indoor or outdoor school records the past six seasons and 28 won Big 12 individual or relay titles.
Oilers sign rookie defenseman Knight
The Tulsa Oilers announced Monday the signing of defenseman Cam Knight.
Knight, 24, joins the Oilers after making his professional debut with the ECHL’s Fort Wayne Komets at the end of the 2018-19 season. Tulsa acquired Knight in the offseason.
Knight appeared in four regular season games and three postseason contests for the Komets, recording three assists.
The Oilers open the 2019-20 season Oct. 11 at home against the Kansas City Mavericks. Start time is 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.