Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN ROGERS AND NORTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 AM CDT... AT 1150 PM CDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 3 MILES SOUTHEAST OF COLLINSVILLE, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 35 MPH. PENNY SIZE HAIL AND WIND GUSTS OF 50 TO 55 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE... TULSA... OWASSO... CATOOSA... COLLINSVILLE... OOLOGAH... THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 237 AND 240. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA.