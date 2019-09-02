IN BRIEF
TU’s Lechlider earns AAC soccer rookie honor
Tulsa’s Aubrey Lechlider was named the American Athletic Conference women’s soccer rookie of the week, the league announced on Monday.
Lechlider, a freshman forward from Claremore who played high school soccer at Verdigris, scored a goal in both games for the Golden Hurricane last week. Lechlider had three attempts on the weekend.
After coming out of the locker room tied 1-1 with Oklahoma at halftime Sunday night, Lechlider gave Tulsa a go-ahead goal in the 48th minute. OU eventually won, 3-2 in overtime. Lechlider also added the third and final goal in Tulas’s 3-1 win over Little Rock.
TU’s Reed AAC men’s goalkeeper of the week
Tulsa’s Bryson Reed was named the American Athletic Conference men’s soccer goalkeeper of the week, the league announced.
Reed, a senior from Stillwater, logged all 90 minutes against Gonzaga. He picked up six saves and earned a shutout in the Golden Hurricane’s only contest of the week, a 1-0 win over the Bulldogs.