IN BRIEF
OSU falls to Lehigh
The No. 4 Oklahoma State wrestling team lost 21-20 at No. 10 Lehigh on criteria Saturday in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
The match came down to the third level of criteria. Both teams had the same number of matches won and same number of bonus-point wins. The deciding factor was total points scored in individual matches, as Lehigh outscored OSU, 57-47.
Anthony Montalvo grabbed the only fall for the Cowboys (1-1), pinning Chris Weiler at the 6:26 mark. Dakota Geer, ranked fifth at 184 pounds, majored Lehigh’s Jake Jakobsenin the following bout.
The Cowboys return to Stillwater for the home opener against Minnesota on Nov. 24.
OU splits duals in Ohio
The Oklahoma wrestling team split at the Kent State Tri in Kent, Ohio, on Saturday, defeating Kent State 29-7 and falling to Michigan State 21-16.
OU (1-1) took eight of the 10 bouts against Kent State and split its matches with Michigan State at five each. Five Sooners went 2-0 on the day: Anthony Madrigal (133), Dom Demas (141), Justin Thomas (157), Anthony Mantanona (174) and Jake Woodley (197).
OU takes a few weeks off before the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas on Dec. 6-7. The Sooners return to Norman for their home opener against Oklahoma State at 2 p.m. Dec. 15.
Cowgirls to face Santa Clara at NCAA tourney
Oklahoma State will travel to California for the next round of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship as the 13th-ranked Cowgirls take on Santa Clara in a second-round match Friday in Los Angeles.
OSU will face the Broncos at 1 p.m. at the University of Southern California with a berth in the Sweet Sixteen on the line.
The winner of OSU-Santa Clara meets the USC-Texas A&M winner at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 24.