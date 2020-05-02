IN BRIEF
Chiefs sign Charlton
The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a contract with defensive end Taco Charlton, adding a former first-round pick who flamed out in Dallas and Miami but whose athleticism is a perfect match for coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s defense.
The 25-year-old Charlton was the 28th selection in the 2017 draft. He made seven starts for Dallas before sustaining a shoulder injury and was waived last season. The Dolphins signed Charlton and he appeared in 10 games, but he was a healthy scratch the last four games of the regular season.
McLaughlin nabs second virtual victory
Scott McLaughlin was supposed to leave Australia for Indianapolis this month to make his IndyCar debut on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
With sports on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, the two-time V8 SuperCars champion saw his IndyCar plans postponed.
McLaughlin instead settled for a virtual win Saturday on the oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway — his second win of IndyCar’s iRacing six-race series — after a wild finish in which most of the leaders crashed as they rushed toward the checkered flag.
Game of Thrones actor sets deadlift record
“Game of Thrones” actor Hafthor Bjornsson, who played Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane in the HBO series, set a deadlift world record by lifting 501 kilograms (1,104 pounds) Saturday.
Bjornsson, the 2018 World’s Strongest Man, made the successful attempt at Thor’s Power Gym in his native Iceland.
“I believe today I could’ve done more, but what’s the point?” the 31-year-old told ESPN. “I’m happy with this.”
Eddie Hall set the previous record in 2016 at the World Deadlift Championships, lifting 500 kilos (1,102 pounds).