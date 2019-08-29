IN BRIEF
23-year-old Townsend of U.S. upsets Halep at OpenMake way for another young American woman making Grand Slam waves. Taylor Townsend, a 23-year-old qualifier ranked 116th, pulled off the biggest victory of her up-and-down career with an entertaining, net-rushing, serve-and-volleying brand of lefty tennis Thursday at the U.S. Open, surprising former No. 1 Simona Halep 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the second round at Flushing Meadows.
“When I’ve played her before, I was just trying to make balls (in). I think I played not to lose,” Townsend said. “And today I played to win.”
It was an attention-grabbing result on a busy day at the year’s last major tournament, with all but nine of Wednesday’s scheduled singles matches carried over because of rain. The weather was just right Thursday, and so result after result poured in, including Andrea Petkovic’s 6-4, 6-4 elimination of two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and, among the men, unseeded American Denis Kudla’s 7-5, 7-5, 0-6, 6-3 win over No. 27 Dusan Lajovic, and unseeded Briton Daniel Evans’ 6-4, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-4 defeat of No. 25 Lucas Pouille.
Three-time U.S. Open champion Rafael Nadal reached the third round when his opponent, Thanasi Kokkinakis, withdrew with an injured right shoulder.
Defending champion Naomi Osaka moved on earlier Thursday with a couple of famous fans in her courtside guest seats: Colin Kaepernick and Kobe Bryant. The No. 1 seed beat Magda Linette 6-2, 6-4.
USWNT tops Portugal in front of record crowd
Carli Lloyd had a goal and an assist in front of her hometown fans, and the U.S. women’s national team continued its post-World Cup victory tour with a 4-0 win over Portugal in front of a record crowd in Philadelphia.
The announced attendance of 49,504 at Lincoln Financial Field was the largest ever for a stand-alone friendly game for the U.S. women, breaking the previous mark of 44,028 set in Pittsburgh during the team’s 2015 victory tour.
Tobin Heath, Morgan Brian and Allie Long also scored for the U.S., which has won 15 consecutive matches for the first time since 1996. Christen Press had two assists.
OU, OSU fight to draw
Oklahoma State battled Bedlam rival Oklahoma to a 2-2 tie in double overtime Thursday in Norman.
Jaci Jones scored both goals for OSU, and Kaylee Dao countered with a brace for the Sooners.