IN BRIEF
Tulsa Athletic to host Fort Worth Tuesday
Tulsa Athletic continues its postseason run Tuesday with a home match against Fort Worth Vaqueros in the National Premier Soccer League South Region semifinals at 5:30 p.m. at Veterans Park.
Tulsa Athletic won the Heartland Conference championship Saturday with a 2-0 victory over Demize NPSL at Veterans Park. Billy Nzojyibwami scored in the sixth minute, and Joe Garcia added a goal on a late penalty kick.
The green and yellow started the playoffs with a 6-2 victory over Ozark FC in the Heartland Conference semifinals. Garcia and Santiago Riveros tallied two goals each in the win.
During the regular season, Tulsa went 7-0-3 and won the conference regular season title by 11 points. With the postseason victories, Tulsa Athletic is on a 12-match unbeaten streak, with nine wins and three draws.
Garcia leads the team in scoring with seven goals, including three during the postseason run. Adam Habib has added five goals. Goalkeeper Bryson Reed has four shutouts and allows less than one goal per game for the top defense in the conference.
Fort Worth defeated Midland-Odessa 2-1 Saturday to capture the Lone Star Conference championship. During the regular season, Fort Worth went 7-2-3 and placed third in the conference standings.
This is the sixth postseason appearance for Tulsa Athletic as they are 7-4-1 all-time in the NPSL playoffs.
The winner of Tuesday’s game will advance to the South Region championship on Saturday and play either Miami FC or Chattanooga FC.
Tickets are $10 for bleacher seating, $5 general admission and 18-under are free.
Van Aert wins 10th stage of Tour de France
Tour de France rookie Wout Van Aert won a sprint to the line while Julian Alaphilippe kept the yellow jersey after contenders got trapped in an echelon in the final kilometers of Stage 10 on Monday in Albi.
A day before the first rest day, crosswinds caused the peloton to stretch and break up during the last 35 kilometers of the 217.5-kilometer trek from Saint-Flour to Albi in southwestern France.
Defending champion Geraint Thomas reached the finish line in the main pack but Frenchman Thibaut Pinot and other favorites were caught off guard and lost time.
Thomas moved to second place overall, 1:12 behind Alaphilippe, with teammate Egan Bernal in third place, four seconds further back.