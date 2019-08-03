IN BRIEF
Former Cowboy wins ATP doubles tournament
Former Oklahoma State men’s tennis player Arjun Kadhe and his doubles partner, Saketh Myneni, won the men’s doubles trophy at the Chengdu Open ATP Challenger in Chengdu, China, on Saturday.
Kadhe and Myneni entered the tournament unseeded, but they defeated Ji Sung Nam and Song Min-Kyu of Korea in the final 6-3, 0-6, 10-6.
In the quarterfinals, the former Cowboy and his partner knocked off Mao-Xin Gong and Ze Zhang, the top-seeded pair in the tournament.
Verstappen takes first pole at Hungarian GP
Max Verstappen produced a near-perfect lap at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday in Budapest, Hungary, to take the first pole position of his Formula One career.
The Red Bull driver set a track record with 1 minute, 14.958 seconds and then beat it again with 1:14.572.
Valtteri Bottas qualified in second place ahead of his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.
Charles Leclerc placed fourth ahead of Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel. The Ferraris were quickest in the first sector of qualifying but both tailed off.