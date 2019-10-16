IN BRIEF
Doolittle, Anei named preseason All-Big 12
Oklahoma forward Kristian Doolittle and Oklahoma State forward Yor Anei earned honorable mention to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team on Wednesday.
The honors were voted on by the league’s head coaches, who are not allowed to vote for their own players.
Doolittle was the Big 12’s Most Improved Player last season. He led the Sooners during Big 12 play with team-high averages of 13.9 points and 7.8 rebounds to go with 2.1 assists.
Anei led the Big 12 and tied the OSU record for blocked shots (In 2002-03, Andre Williams also had 85). Anei ranked seventh in the NCAA with 2.7 blocks per game in 2018-19.
OU blanks North Texas
The Oklahoma softball team rolled past North Texas 13-0 in 10 innings Wednesday in Norman.
Lynnsie Elam hit a grand slam over the left-field wall in the 10th to end the game. Elam had four RBIs, and Kinzie Hansen drove in three.
Shannon Saile struck out 10 and allowed just one hit in 4⅓ innings.
Cowgirls belt Cowley
The Oklahoma State softball team routed Cowley County Community College 19-2 Wednesday in Stillwater.
OSU racked up 22 hits in the 10-inning fall game. Five Cowgirls crushed home runs: Karli Petty, Hayley Busby, Alysen Febrey, Maci Cunconan and Kiley Naomi.
OU rallies past K-State
The Oklahoma volleyball team held off Kansas State 20-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-16, 16-14 Wednesday to push their home winning streak to 7-0. Keyton Kinley anchored the OU defense with 30 digs, just two short of her season high.