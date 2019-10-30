IN BRIEF
OSU, OU players honored
Twelve Oklahoma State student-athletes and 10 from Oklahoma were named to the Academic All-Big 12 Soccer Team, it was announced Wednesday.
All 12 Cowgirls were named to the first team, including Camy Huddleston, Hannah Webb and Barbara Zágonyi, who were nominated with a 4.0 grade point average. Elise Hawn, Jaci Jones, Julia Lenhardt and Kirsten Siragusa all earned first team accolades for the third time.
Also on the first team were Madeline Blasko, Dani Greenlee, Ally Jackson, Hannah Warner and Grace Yochum.
OU seniors Kaylee Dao and Ivanna Rivas, junior Erika Yost and sophomores Megan McClay, Megan Reilly and Jazzy Richards were all named first-team selections. Senior Kristina O’Donnell, redshirt junior Lauren Haivala and sophomores Cameron Tharp and Lauren Tovy were named to the second team.
McClay and Richards were recognized with 4.0 GPAs over the past two semesters. The academic honor is the third for Dao and Rivas.
First-team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA, while the second-team selections hold a 3.00-3.19 GPA.
OSU men’s golf team takes second in Atlanta
The Oklahoma State men’s golf team finished second at the East Lake Cup in Atlanta on Wednesday. The Cowboys fell to the top-seeded Texas Longhorns 3-2 in the final match.
The Cowboys had a chance to send the championship match into extra holes on the 18th green. With the first four matches already decided, freshman Rayhan Thomas nearly poured in a birdie putt vs. Travis Vick to tie the match and send it to a 19th hole. Vick took home a 1-up win for Texas.
OSU freshman Brian Stark picked up an opening point, topping Pierceson Coody 4 and 3.
Cowboys junior Austin Eckroat outlasted Cole Hammer 3-and-1, and sophomore Aman Gupta lost to Parker Coody 1-up.
Welcome Home 5K to support veterans
The Welcome Home 5K, benefiting the Oklahoma Disabled American Veterans, will be held at 8 a.m. Nov. 9 at Mohawk Park.
The event is a run, walk, adaptive cycle and motorcycle ride designed to express patriotism and show veterans how much their service is appreciated, as well as bring awareness to veteran suicide.
For more, visit eagleops.org/WelcomeHome5K.