IN BRIEF
Nadal, Medvedev move on to Rogers Cup final
Top-seeded defending champion Rafael Nadal of Spain advanced to the Rogers Cup final Saturday in Montreal when Gael Monfils of France withdrew before their semifinal.
Nadal will face eighth-seeded Daniil Medvedev, a 6-1, 7-6 (6) winner over sixth-seeded Karen Khachanov in the all-Russian first semifinal.
Nadal won last year in Toronto for his fourth title in the event. He has 82 singles victories, winning the French Open in June for his second title of the year.
Monfils, seeded 16th, outlasted 10th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2) in a match suspended Friday because of lightning. Monfils finally finished off Agut after a rain delay Saturday, but battled a sore left ankle that forced him to pull out of the semifinal.
Mikulak cruises to 6th men’s gymnastics title
Sam Mikulak cruised to his sixth national title at the U.S. men’s gymnastics championships Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri, though the picture behind the two-time Olympian remains murky with less than a year to go before the 2020 Olympics.
The 26-year-old posted a two-day all-around total of 174.150, more than five points clear of Former Oklahoma standout Yul Moldauer in second place and third-place finisher Akash Modi.
Moldauer, who won the national title in 2017 while Mikulak was still recovering from an Achilles injury, overcame a messy high bar routine to hold on to second by drilling his floor exercise. Modi stuck his vault to finish on the podium.
Saban: Alabama RB Sanders ‘out indefinitely’
Alabama coach Nick Saban says freshman running back Trey Sanders is “out indefinitely” with a foot injury.
Saban said Saturday the injury will require surgery. He did not provide further details.
Sanders was rated the nation’s No. 6 overall prospect and top running back in the 247Sports composite rankings.
He was likely to contend for playing time behind Najee Harris, with Brian Robinson also returning to the backfield.
Depth could become an issue for the Crimson Tide, which had to replace leading rusher Damien Harris and McLain High School graduate Josh Jacobs, a first-round NFL draft pick of the Oakland Raiders.