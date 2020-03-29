IN BRIEF
Chiefs bring back wide receiver Robinson
The Chiefs and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson have agreed to terms on a one-year deal that helps the reigning Super Bowl champions keep their top four receivers under contract heading into next season.
Tyreek Hill has signed a long-term deal and Mecole Hardman is coming off a strong rookie season, while Sammy Watkins is in the fold for next season but may be asked to restructure his hefty contract or take a pay cut in the coming days.
The NFL Network was first to report Sunday that Robinson was returning to the Chiefs.
The 2016 fourth-round pick played mostly on special teams as a rookie but has seen his role steadily expand. He was the No. 2 option when Hill was hurt this past season, catching six passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Raiders, and finished the year with 32 catches for 449 yards and four scores.
Knicks owner Dolan has coronavirus
James Dolan, the executive chairman of Madison Square Garden Company and owner of the New York Knicks, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Knicks announced Dolan’s diagnosis Saturday night. It is not clear when he was tested or when he received the diagnosis.
Dolan is the first U.S. major pro sports owner known to have tested positive for the virus. He also owns the New York Rangers, Radio City Music Hall, The Hulu Theatre and The Chicago Theatre.
A statement from the Knicks said Dolan “has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms. He continues to oversee business operations.”
Dolan, 64, also serves as executive chairman of MSG Networks and has been chairman of the Garden and owner of the Knicks since 1999.