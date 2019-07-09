IN BRIEF
Thunder tops Croatia in Summer League
Kevin Hervey scored 13 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder past Croatia 84-76 Tuesday in Las Vegas, keeping Croatia winless in its NBA Summer League debut.
The Thunder improved to 2-1 by outscoring the Croatians 25-7 in the fourth quarter.
Marjan Cakarun had 13 points for Croatia (0-3), which blew its chance for a first victory by going 2-for-8 with 10 turnovers in the fourth quarter.
Viviani wins Stage 4 at Tour de France
Italian rider Elia Viviani claimed his first career stage win in the Tour de France after storming a bunch sprint on Tuesday.
Viviani was ideally set up by the Deceuninck-Quick Step leadout train in the finale and made the most of the slight uphill finish in the eastern city of Nancy. He used his considerable power to edge Alexander Kristoff and Caleb Ewan and claim the fourth stage of the three-week race.
Daly withdraws from British Open
John Daly has withdrawn from the British Open three days after being told he can’t ride in a cart.
The R&A announced Tuesday that Daly, who won the Open at St. Andrews in 1995, has withdrawn because of a medical condition. He was replaced at Royal Portrush by Kevin Streelman.
Daly cited the Americans with Disabilities Act in requesting — and receiving — a cart for the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black. Daly says he has osteoarthritis in his right knee and that makes it difficult to walk.
The R&A said it denied his request because it considers walking to be an integral part of the championship.