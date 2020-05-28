IN BRIEF
John Deere Classic nixed
Two weeks before the PGA Tour is set to resume its schedule, John Deere Classic officials decided Thursday to cancel what would have been the fifth tournament back.
Tournament director Clair Peterson said there were too many obstacles to overcome involving risks from the COVID-19 pandemic, and that it made financial sense to not hold the tournament.
The John Deere would have been July 9-12 in Silvis, Illinois.
SEC/Big 12 women’s matchups set
The Big 12 and Southeastern conferences announced Thursday the matchups for their women’s basketball challenge next season.
Oklahoma State will host Alabama, Oklahoma will visit Georgia, and Baylor will travel to Arkansas.
Dates, times and television designations will be released later.