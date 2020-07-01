IN BRIEF
New affiliation for OilersThe Tulsa Oilers announced Wednesday a three-year affiliation agreement with the Anaheim Ducks of the NHL and the San Diego Gulls of the AHL.
NFL cutting preseason in half, pushing back start
The NFL will cut its preseason in half, to two games from four, and push back the start of exhibition play to Aug. 20 so teams have more time to train following an all virtual offseason made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.
The pandemic forced teams to conduct their entire offseason programs via videoconference. So, teams will be gathering together for the first time when training camps open July 28.
KU case headed to IARC
The NCAA’s infractions case against the Kansas men’s basketball program has been accepted into a newly created independent investigation process that was created to handle especially complex cases.
The Infractions Referral Committee said Wednesday that the case against the Jayhawks and coach Bill Self would go through the Independent Accountability Resolution Process. There is no appeal process.