IN BRIEF
State senator withdraws bill for football title venues
A state senator has withdrawn a bill that would have allowed high school football teams to choose their own venue for a neutral-site championship game.
State Senator J.J. Dossett (D-Sperry) said he didn’t want to make a mountain out of a molehill when the OSSAA has much more serious concerns on its plate.
Public schools are closed through the end of the academic year to fight the spread of the coronavirus.
“We have a pandemic on our hands, and we don’t need to press forward right now on things that aren’t absolutely public health issues,” Dossett said.