IN BRIEF
OSU men win Hurricane Preview; TU takes third
Oklahoma State kicked off its cross country season by winning the Hurricane Preview on Saturday at Mohawk Sports Complex, highlighted by Bryce Quigley’s individual win.
Tulsa, which had five runners making their collegiate debut, finished third.
In women’s action, TU finished second behind Arkansas, placing four runners in the top 10, led by Caroline Miller’s fourth-place finish.
OSU finished fourth.
TU volleyball falls on Day 2 of North Texas Invite
The Tulsa volleyball team fell to North Texas in their final match of the North Texas Invite on Saturday, 3-1 (18-25, 19-25, 25-20, 23-25). The Golden Hurricane now stand at 1-2 overall, while the Mean Green improve to 2-1 on the season.
TU’s Taylor Horsfall was named to the All-Tournament team.
Qualifier takes the lead at LPGA event
Monday qualifier Yealimi Noh shot an 8-under 64 Saturday for a three-shot lead heading into the final round of the Portland Classic.
The 18-year-old Noh, who turned down an offer to play for UCLA and instead went pro in February, made eight birdies and moved to 19 under at Columbia-Edgewater Country Club. Hannah Green of Australia is second at 16 under after a third-round 73.
Flesch on top at Champions tournament
Steve Flesch shot a 2-under 68 to take a one-shot lead after two rounds of the Shaw Charity Classic.
Flesch, who carded a 62 on Friday, had four birdies and two bogeys and moved to 10 under at the PGA Tour Champions event.
Earnhardt finishes sixth at Xfinity race
A joyful Dale Earnhardt Jr. returned to the racetrack Saturday, finishing sixth in the Xfinity event at Darlington Raceway a little more than two weeks after he and his family escaped a plane that crash-landed in Tennessee and went up in flames.
While Earnhardt was grateful for his showing, Denny Hamlin saw his win stripped away when his first-place car failed inspection. Second-place finisher Cole Custer was awarded the victory.