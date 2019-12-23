IN BRIEF
OU’s Doolittle is Big 12 Player of the Week
For the second time this season, Oklahoma senior forward Kristian Doolittle has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week.
Doolittle led the Sooners to a 1-1 week with averages of 16.5 points and 11.5 rebounds. He was previously named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Nov. 18 and joins Kansas’ Devon Dotson as the only players to earn the honor twice this season.
Doolittle played a crucial role in a comeback win over UCF on Saturday. After getting into early foul trouble, Doolittle led the Sooners in the second half to overcome a 12-point deficit. He had 10 points and seven rebounds in the second half.
In a road loss at Creighton, Doolittle recorded a double-double of 21 points and 15 rebounds. It was the first 20-point, 15-rebound game of his career and just the second such game by a Big 12 player this season.
Doolittle is leading the Big 12 in scoring during December with 20.8 points and 9.3 rebounds this month.
Overall this season, Doolittle is averaging a team-high 16.7 points and 8.9 rebounds to go with 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 47.1% shooting from the field (57.1% from 3-point range).
The Sooners return to the court Dec. 30 to host Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Lloyd Noble Center.
FC Tulsa signs Zguro
FC Tulsa announced the signing of Vangjel Zguro, an outside back from Chattanooga Red Wolves SC of USL League One.
Zguro, 26, was a part of Chattanooga’s inaugural roster in 2019, the first season of USL League One. He finished tied for second in the league with seven assists and contributed a goal from his left back position. He frequently was on the ball for Chattanooga corner kicks, where his goal and majority of assists came from.
The Albanian defender was named League One player of the week in Week 27 and was twice named to the league’s team of the week.
Prior to his 2019 campaign, Zguro played professionally in Albania from 2011-18 with numerous Albanian Superliga and First Division clubs.