IN BRIEF
OSU’s Gray honored
For the second consecutive season, Oklahoma State’s Vivian Gray was named an honorable mention All-American by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Friday.
Sooners garner awards
Eleven members of the No. 1 Oklahoma women’s gymnastics team were named Academic All-Big 12 selections.
Jade Degouveia, Maggie Nichols, Bre Showers, Jordan Draper, Evy Schoepfer, Karrie Thomas, Anastasia Webb, Carly Woodard, Emma LaPinta, Allie Stern and Olivia Trautman earned first-team recognition.
Source: Chiefs, WR agree
The Chiefs and wide receiver Sammy Watkins have agreed on a restructured one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.