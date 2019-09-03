IN BRIEF
RSU women first at golf tournament; NSU fifth
The Rogers State women’s golf team started off the season with a strong opening round at the Central Region Fall Preview on Tuesday. The Hillcats shot a round of 302 to end the first day with the lead at the Adams Point Golf Club in Blue Springs, Missouri.
Northeastern State was five shots back in fifth place with a 307.
U.S. women pick up win against Portugal
Carli Lloyd scored twice and the U.S. national team extended its winning streak to 16 games with a 3-0 exhibition victory over Portugal in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Tuesday night.
It was Jill Ellis’ 105th victory as the U.S. coach, tying her with Tony DiCicco’s record from 1994-99. Ellis, now 105-7-18, plans to step down in October following the team’s final two victory tour matches.
The match at Allianz Field was the third of a five-city tour celebrating the U.S. team’s World Cup victory this summer in France. It was the team’s second straight World Cup title and fourth overall.
The Americans also defeated Portugal 4-0 last Thursday at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field before 49,504 fans, the largest ever for a stand-alone friendly game for the U.S. women.
The Americans have won all nine of their meetings with Portugal and have never allowed a goal.
Lloyd scored in the 22nd minute and converted a penalty kick 10 minutes later. The 37-year-old has 117 career goals and leads the team with 12 this year alone.