Four TU athletes receive academic honors
Four University of Tulsa athletes were named Scholar-Athlete Award winners by the American Athletic Conference on Wednesday.
Alyssa Bolliger (women’s cross country), Martha Matoula (women’s tennis), Emily Thorson (volleyball) and Majed Kilani (men’s tennis) are among 10 men and 12 women selected, one from each sponsored sport plus a selection from a sport not sponsored by the conference. The recipients receive a scholarship of $2,000 and trophy.
Fans celebrate Women’s World Cup champions
Fans packed New York City’s Canyon of Heroes amid a blizzard of confetti to praise the World Cup-winning U.S. women’s national soccer team as athletic leaders on the field and advocates for pay equity off it.
Crowds chanted “USA! USA!” and workers sounded air horns from a construction site as the hourlong parade moved up a stretch of lower Broadway that has long hosted so-called ticker tape parades for world leaders, veterans and hometown sports stars.
Earlier Wednesday, team members joined New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as he signed a bill that expands gender pay equality in the state.
Tulsa Athletic rolls to final
Tulsa Athletic scored a season-high six goals to defeat Ozark FC 6-2 in the Heartland Conference semifinals at Veterans Park to clinch a spot in the title match at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Athletic, the regular-season champion, scored the first four goals of the match to pull away, pushing its unbeaten streak to 11 in a row.
Joe Garcia, the Man of the Match, scored the first two goals for a 2-0 lead at halftime. In the second half, the Athletic added goals by Adam Habib, Joe Ruiz and two by Santiago Riveros.
NCAA charges NC State with basketball violations
The NCAA has charged North Carolina State with four violations, accusing former assistant coach Orlando Early of providing payments and benefits connected to the recruitment of basketball player Dennis Smith Jr.
The school said Wednesday its notice of allegations was received Tuesday, and now has 90 days to respond.
The notice includes four serious charges, with two that are potential top-level charges. The NCAA alleges that Early provided Smith and his associates approximately $46,700 in impermissible inducements and benefits — including $40,000 that a government witness testified he delivered to Early intended for Smith’s family.
The NCAA also said former coach Mark Gottfried, now coaching at Cal State Northridge, was “presumed responsible” and “did not demonstrate” that he monitored Early for compliance.