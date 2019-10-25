IN BRIEF
OSU women’s golf team eighth in North CarolinaThe Oklahoma State women’s golf team is tied for eighth place after the first round at The Landfall Tradition tournament in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Han-Hsuan Yu and Lianna Bailey led the Cowgirls, shooting an even-par 72. Yu and Bailey are tied for 15th.
Cowgirls win Bedlam soccer match at home
The No. 13 Oklahoma State soccer team defeated rival Oklahoma 3-1 Friday in Stillwater.
The Sooners dropped to 8-7-3, 3-3-1 on the season, while OSU improved to 13-1-3, 6-1-1.
Claire Gantzer, Olyvia Dowell and Camy Huddleston scored for OSU.
OU’s goal came in the 54th minute on an own goal.
TU, OU men’s tennis get wins at ITA regionals
The Tulsa men’s tennis team picked up four wins Friday at the ITA Central Regional Championships in Norman.
Doubles duo Daniel Siddall and Ezequiel Santalla defeated Minnesota’s Daniel Martin and Sebastian Vile 8-4.
Oklahoma pair Jochen Bertsch and Matt Rodriguez defeated Tulsa’s Juan Pablo Cenoz and Kody Pearson 8-2.
In the singles main draw, Santalla, Pearson and Stefan Hampe moved on to the next round.
TU sweeps Temple
The Tulsa volleyball team defeated Temple on Friday in Philadelphia in its fourth sweep of the season 29-27, 26-24, 27-25.
Dilara Gedikoglu paced TU (13-9, 6-3 AAC) with 17 kills and 11 digs.