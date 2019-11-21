IN BRIEF
OSU’s Hubbard named Camp, Walker semifinalist
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was named one of 20 semifinalists for the 2019 Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and one of 10 semifinalists for the 2019 Doak Walker Award on Thursday.
Hubbard leads the FBS in rushing yards, rushing yards per game, and all-purpose yards per game. His 10-game total of 1,726 rushing yards is greater than the 10-game totals of three of the past four running backs to win the Heisman Trophy and greater than eight of the past 12 running backs to win the Heisman since 1980.
Trio of Sooners named awards semifinalists
University of Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb were named semifinalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award on Thursday, while linebacker Kenneth Murray has been named a semifinalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy.
Hurts and Lamb have combined to lead the most prolific offense in the country this season. The Sooners lead the nation in total offense (581.1 yards per game), yards per play (8.8), passing efficiency (201.7 rating) and yards per pass attempt (11.7).
Murray, who was also named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award (best collegiate linebacker) and Bednarik Award (defensive player of the year), is one of nine semifinalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy. He leads the Sooners in tackles (70) and has accounted for 9.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three pass breakups and three quarterback hurries.