IN BRIEF
Elliott won’t face criminal charge in Vegas scuffleDallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott won’t face criminal charges after scuffling with a music festival security guard in Las Vegas.
Prosecutor Steve Wolfson said Tuesday the findings of a police investigation “lacked prosecutorial merit.”
The NFL said last month that Elliott didn’t violate league personal conduct rules and wouldn’t face suspension.
Elliott was handcuffed but not arrested after police said he pushed a security guard to the ground at the event last May at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Cellphone video obtained by celebrity website TMZ showed an event staffer stumbling over a parking barrier after Elliott bumped him.
The guard initially declined to press charges but later filed a criminal complaint.
Elliott has been absent from Cowboys training camp in a contract dispute.
Cowboys, LB Smith agree on extension
The Dallas Cowboys have agreed on a $64 million, five-year contract extension with young linebacker Jaylon Smith while the holdout by Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott nears a month since the team reported to training camp.
The 24-year-old Smith’s contract, which includes $35.5 million in guaranteed money, was announced Tuesday. Smith said the new deal was “about being a Dallas Cowboy for life.”
Smith started all 16 games for the Cowboys last season, when he was second on the team in tackles (150) and tackles for loss (five).
MLS awards expansion franchise to St. Louis
The prospects of a Major League Soccer franchise ever calling St. Louis home appeared to have died two years ago when voters turned down the use of a business tax to finance a new downtown stadium.
Then a new potential ownership group came along.
Led by members of the founding family of car rental giant Enterprise, the city began to work anew last fall on its pitch for a professional soccer team. On Tuesday, the league officially announced that St. Louis would become its 28th club when it begins play for the 2022 season.