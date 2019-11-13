IN BRIEF
OSU, TU players ranked
Oklahoma State’s Matej Vocel and Dominik Kellovsky were named the No. 1 doubles team in the country in the final fall ITA national rankings on Wednesday.
Vocel and Kellovsky finished the fall season with a national title at the ITA Fall National Championships in Newport Beach, California.
The Cowboy duo of Luke Hammond and Emile Hudd were No. 19.
Vocel was the highest-ranked Cowboy in singles at No. 41, a dropoff from his ranking of No. 19 in the preseason poll. Hudd was No. 87, and Dominik Kellovsky climbed to No. 91.
Tulsa sophomore Kody Pearson was ranked 98th in men’s singles. Pearson won the ITA Central Regional singles championship in October.
For the women, OSU junior Lisa Marie Rioux jumped 27 spots to No. 16. Rioux was the ITA Central Regional champion in singles and doubles.
OSU sophomore Bunyawi Thamchaiwat was No. 29, and Ayumi Miyamoto made her first appearance in the ITA rankings at No. 92.
Tulsa senior Martina Okalova moved up to No. 52. Miyamoto and Rioux were No. 17 in the doubles rankings, and Dariya Detkovskaya and Thamchaiwat were No. 39.
Kaepernick gets tryout
Colin Kaepernick plans to audition for NFL teams Saturday in Atlanta in a private workout arranged by the league.
The exiled former Pro Bowl quarterback posted on Twitter: “I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday.”
The NFL hasn’t confirmed Kaepernick’s workout details.
A person familiar with the plans told The Associated Press the league’s decision to invite all 32 teams to watch Kaepernick “came out of the blue with no prior communication.” The person said Kaepernick’s team was given a two-hour window to accept the invitation and was denied a request to schedule the tryout on a Tuesday or another Saturday.