IN BRIEF
TU softball improves to 4-0 with win over Dayton
Samantha Pochop and Sara Llamas-Howell combined on a four-hit shutout as Tulsa defeated Dayton 8-0 Sunday to complete play at the Mercer Invitational in Macon, Georgia.
Pochop struck out 12 and allowed three hits over six innings, and Llamas-Howell got the final three outs as the Golden Hurricane improved to its first 4-0 start since 2015.
Alexis Perry hit a three-run home run in the top of the first inning to put Tulsa up 3-0, and the Hurricane added three more runs in the second and two in the seventh.
TU will next play in the Bulldog Kickoff Classic in Starkville, Mississippi, starting with games Friday against Tennessee State and Mississippi State.
Eberle, Febrey shine as OSU softball picks up win
Carrie Eberle struck out 11 batters to lift the No. 13 Oklahoma State softball team to a 6-2 win over Florida A&M at the Tiger Classic in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Eberle allowed two runs on four hits in five innings for her first win of the season.
OSU (2-2) broke the game open with a six-run second inning. Alysen Febrey hit a grand slam and Chyenne Factor added a two-run double.
Up next for the Cowgirls is the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational in Clearwater, Florida. OSU will play six games in four days, starting with contests Thursday against Virginia Tech and South Florida.
OU wrestlers drop match to No. 18 Iowa State
Iowa State picked up its first wrestling dual win in Norman since 2015 with a 22-14 win over Oklahoma.
The Sooners (3-6, 1-5 Big 12) won two of the three ranked matchups, but took four major decision defeats to end any hopes for a comeback win against the No. 18 Cyclones (7-3, 4-1).
Oklahoma picked up victories at 133 pounds by Anthony Madrigal (8-6 decision), 141 by Dom Demas (6-4), 157 by Justin Thomas (fall, 4:23) and 197 by Jake Woodley (7-3).
The Sooners will be back at home Friday to face Air Force in a 7 p.m. match at McCasland Field House.