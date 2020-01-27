IN BRIEF
TU’s Igbanu named AAC player of the week
University of Tulsa senior Martins Igbanu was named the American Athletic Conference’s Player of the Week for men’s basketball, it was announced Monday.
Igbanu averaged 19.5 points, 8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in wins last week over conference foes No. 20 Memphis and the UConn Huskies. He combined to shoot 63-percent from the field, knocking down 12-of-19 field goals in each game, and also converted 65-percent (15-23) from the free throw line.
OSU’s Gray wins Big 12 player of the week award
Oklahoma State’s Vivian Gray was named the Big 12 women’s basketball player of the week, the conference announced Monday. Gray shared the award with Iowa State’s Ashley Joens.
Gray averaged 23 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists in games against West Virginia and Texas last week. Gray led OSU to its first win over a ranked opponent this season and its first top-25 road win since 2018 with 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the 57-55 win at No. 25 West Virginia.
BA’s Hinkle wins Gatorade cross country awardBroken Arrow sophomore Payton Hinkle is the latest recipient of the Gatorade Award as the state’s girls cross country runner of the year.
Hinkle won the 6A state individual title last November after finishing runner-up as a freshman. She covered the 5K course at Edmond Santa Fe in 18 minutes, 3.44 seconds — more than 27 seconds faster than runner-up Avery Mazzei of Jenks, also a sophomore.
The gold medal is Hinkle’s second for the Tigers in state competition. She won the 3,200-meter race at the 6A state track meet as a freshman and was fourth in the 1,600 meters, helping Broken Arrow to a runner-up finish in the team standings.
Hinkle becomes a finalist for Gatorade girls cross country runner of the year, which will be announced in February. She is also a finalist for All World girls cross country athlete of the year, chosen by the Tulsa World and presented by Bill Knight Automotive.
Gatorade is in its 35th year of honoring the top high school athletes in 50 states and the District of Columbia. The award honors athletic excellence, high academic standards and exemplary character.