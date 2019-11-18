IN BRIEF
AAC announces football schedules for 2020-21
The American Athletic Conference on Monday announced the two-year football scheduling model for conference games for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
The 2020 and 2021 schedules will include eight conference games – four home games and four road contests – for each team in each season. Each team will face the other 10 teams at least once in the two-year cycle.
In 2020, Tulsa’s home games will be against Cincinnati, ECU, Tulane and SMU with road contests at UCF, USF, Houston and Navy. Tulsa will not play Memphis or Temple in 2020.
For the 2021 season, Tulsa will host Houston, Memphis, Navy and Temple, while going on the road to Cincinnati, USF, SMU and Tulane. The Hurricane will not play UCF and ECU during the 2021 campaign.
TU’s Rachal named AAC men’s player of week
University of Tulsa junior Brandon Rachal was named the American Athletic Conference’s Player of the Week for men’s basketball.
Rachal, a 6-foot-6 forward from Natchitoches, La., averaged 27 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals in wins last week over Oral Roberts and Austin Peay. He combined to shoot 75% from the field, knocking down 9-of-12 field goals in each game, 60% (3-5)from 3-point range and 88% (15-17) from the free-throw line.
Tulsa is back in action at the Reynolds Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Southeastern Louisiana.
NSU women’s soccer going to NCAAs
For the first time in program history, Northeastern State is going to the NCAA women’s soccer tournament.
The RiverHawks drew a No. 6 seed and will face Concordia-St. Paul at 10 a.m. Friday in Warrensburg, Missouri.
NSU was ranked fifth in the NCAA-II Central Region and finished runner-up in the MIAA regular season and league tournament. Fellow MIAA programs Central Oklahoma and Central Missouri are also in the NCAA field.
Rogers State names Kennedy coach for cross country and track
Rogers State announced Monday the appointment of Matt Kennedy as head coach of the Hillcat cross country and track and field programs.
”We are excited to welcome Matt to the Hillcat family,” said athletic director Chris Ratcliff. “We are elated to find a coach of Matt’s experience both as a head and assistant coach, as he brings a wealth of experience and success to the Hillcat cross country and track & field programs.”
”I am excited and honored to be the next head coach at RSU,” said Kennedy. “I would like to thank Chris Ratcliff, Sara Braun, Chris McCormick, and the entire RSU family for this great opportunity and for making me feel welcome.”
Kennedy joins Rogers State from Oklahoma Baptist, where he has served as head coach for the cross country programs and assistant coach for the track and field programs. He will take over for Chris McCormick, who created the cross country and track programs and has announced his retirement from collegiate coaching in December.
The American will not have a divisional format for its 2020 and 2021 football seasons. The conference will determine the procedures for determining the participants in the American Athletic Conference Football Championship at a later date.