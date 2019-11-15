IN BRIEF
OU’s Hurts finalist for Unitas Golden Arm Award
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was named one of five finalists Friday for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
The selection committee chose the finalists based on performance on and off the field. Candidates must be a college senior or fourth-year junior on schedule to graduate.
The other finalists are LSU’s Joe Burrow, Oregon’s Justin Herbert, Utah’s Tyler Huntley and Memphis’ Brady White.
OU volleyball falls to ISU
The Oklahoma volleyball team (16-8, 7-5 Big 12) lost in four sets to Iowa State in Ames, Iowa. The Cyclones (17-8, 8-5) won 25-23, 24-26, 25-15, 27-25.
Ashlynn Dunbar and Kylee McLaughlin each had a double-double for the Sooners, as Dunbar notched 13 kills to go with 11 digs, and McLaughlin recorded 30 assists and 14 digs.
TU volleyball falls at WSU
The Tulsa volleyball team (15-13, 8-7 AAC) has lost back-to-back matches in the American Athletic Conference for the first time this season, following a four-set defeat at Wichita State (8-19, 5-10) by scores of 25-23, 25-14, 24-26, 25-19.
RSU rolls into title game
The Rogers State men’s soccer team defeated Northeastern State 2-0 on Friday in Hays, Kansas, to advance to the GAC/MIAA championship game.
The Hillcats took the lead in the 35th minute on a goal from freshman Luke Morgan. In the second half, senior Jake Simpson scored after taking a pass from Jordan Watson.
The Hillcats will face host Fort Hays State for the title at 1 p.m. Sunday.