IN BRIEF
Oklahoma St. wrestlers defeat Missouri
The No. 11 Oklahoma State wrestling team (10-2, 5-1 Big 12) picked up a 26-6 win over No. 24 Missouri on Sunday in Stillwater.
Wyatt Sheets, a 157-pound sophomore, took out Missouri’s No. 11 Jarrett Jacques in the first tiebreaker of the match. Down three late in the third, Sheets escaped, notched a takedown and rode out the period to send the bout to overtime. After a scoreless sudden victory, Jacques scored an escape. Sheets countered with an escape of his own and added a takedown to win, 8-6.
Also collecting an OT win for the Pokes was Cornelius Putnam. The heavyweight got his first dual victory inside Gallagher-Iba over Jacob Bohlken, 3-2.
OSU’s Jones shoots best round of college career
Oklahoma State freshman Hailey Jones started the spring season with a career low in the first round of the UCF Challenge in Orlando, Florida.
Jones had three birdies in recording a 2-under par 70, topping her previous career best by one stroke. She sits in a tie for fifth place, four strokes behind leaders Yurika Tanida of Michigan State and Renate Grimstad of Miami.
As a team, the Cowgirls shot a 5-over par 293, and are in 11th place with 36 holes left to play. Michigan State is atop the team leaderboard at 6-under par 282. Miami (287) is five shots back.
The third round is set for Monday and the final round on Tuesday.
OSU relay team breaks indoor school record
The Oklahoma State track and field teams wrapped up competition at the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Saturday night, saving the best for last as the Cowgirls’ 1,600-meter relay team broke the indoor school record set in 1997.
The quartet of Aaliyah Birmingham (a former Tulsa Central standout), Christina Ollison, Kalaya Ali and Nicolette Dixon ran a time of 3:39.86 to break the previous record by 1.44 seconds.
Birmingham also took sixth place in the 60-meter dash, with a time 7.35 seconds. Ollison ran a time of 54.91 to finish fifth in the 400 meters.
Also for OSU, Taylor Roe and Heidi Demeo took third and fourth, respectively in the women’s mile, and Juan Diego Castro was third in the mile invitational. Ashton Hicks took fourth in the 400 and Ryan Smeeton was fourth in the mile.