IN BRIEF
Three OU softball players named to POY watch list
Three members of the Oklahoma softball team have been named to the 2020 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year watch list, released Wednesday.
Pitcher Giselle Juarez, utility player Jocelyn Alo and utility player Grace Green are among 50 on the list.
NSU sixth in coaches poll
The Northeastern State softball team was selected to finish tied for sixth in the MIAA, according to the preseason coaches poll released Wednesday. The RiverHawks received 99 points and tied with Emporia State.
National Cup XIX soccer regionals coming to Tulsa
Tulsa has been named a site for National Cup XIX Regionals in June. The National Cup is U.S. Club Soccer’s annual cup-based championship series.
Regionals are open to 13-under through 18/19-under boys and girls age groups (2007s through 2001/2002s) for Tulsa (South Central region). See usclubsoccer.org for more.
Winning teams advance to the National Cup XIX Finals on July 17-21 at DICK’S Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado.