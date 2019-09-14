In brief
Hurricane tops SIUE at Tulsa Invitational
Five Golden Hurricane volleyball players turned in double-digit performances to end the Tulsa Invitational with a 3-1 win over SIUE on Saturday at the Reynolds Center.
Tulsa (6-4) won 19-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-20 and went 2-1 in its three matches. The Cougars fell to 5-4.
TU senior Taylor Horsfall had a match-high 24 digs and registered a career-high four service aces.
Horsfall and junior Callie Cook were both named to the all-tournament team. It’s Horsfall’s third tournament nod this season and Cook’s first.
Tulsa men’s soccer falls at Missouri State
The Tulsa men’s soccer team dropped a 2-1 overtime decision at Missouri State on Saturday in Springfield, Missouri.
Tulsa’s Harris Partain opened the scoring 7:02 into the game, but Ian Jones got the equalizer in the 82nd minute. Josh Dolling scored the game-winner in the 95th minute to give Missouri State (4-0) the win.
Tulsa (2-2) will return to action Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game at Saint Louis.
OSU men’s tennis wins matches in Napa Valley
Two Oklahoma State men’s tennis players won singles matches against San Diego State on the second day of the Silverado Invitational in Napa, California, on Saturday. Both OSU doubles pairings picked up wins over Tulsa as well.
In doubles play, OSU’s Mathieu Scaglia and Emile Hudd defeated Tulsa’s Stefan Hampe and Tom Thelwall-Jones, 8-3. Later, Luke Hammond and Brady Draheim beat Boriss Kamdem and Daniel Sidall in a match decided by tiebreaker, 8-7 (1).