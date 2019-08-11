IN BRIEF
Biles soars to sixth U.S. gymnastics title
Simone Biles messed around and got a triple-double. And just about everything else too on her way to a sixth U.S. women’s gymnastics title Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Olympic champion began her preparation for the 2020 Games by drilling her boundary pushing triple-twisting, double-flip (aka the “triple-double”) at the end of her first tumbling run on floor exercise, the exclamation point of another dazzling performance that showcased just how wide the gulf between Biles and the rest of the world has become.
Biles had a two-day all-around total of 118.500, nearly five points clear of Sunisa Lee in second and almost eight points ahead of Grace McCallum in third. The 22-year-old took the top scores on floor, vault and balance beam and placed third on bars.
Teen Andreescu wins when Williams retires
Bianca Andreescu became the first Canadian to win the Rogers Cup in 50 years when Serena Williams retired because of an injury in Toronto.
Andreescu was up 3-1 in the first set when Williams called for a medical timeout.
Less than a minute later, the chair umpire announced that the 37-year-old Williams was retiring from the match, handing Andreescu her second WTA Premier title of the season.
The tournament’s final lasted only 16 minutes.
After the chair umpire announced the retirement, Williams started to cry on her bench. Andreescu went over to comfort her, hugging her and telling Williams how much she admires the 23-time Grand Slam winner.
“I’m not a crier, but, thank you guys,” said Williams as she choked back tears after accepting the second-place check. “I’m sorry I couldn’t do it today. I tried but I just couldn’t do it.”
The 19-year-old Andreescu, from nearby Mississauga, has victories over seven of the top 10 players in the world. Her world ranking will rise from 27th to 14th on Monday.
“I’m speechless right now. I’m the first Canadian who got to the finals and has won this tournament since 1969,” Andreescu said after being presented the trophy. “This been a dream come true, really.
“This week has not been easy. I’ve had many, many tough matches.”
Andreescu returned this week from a right shoulder injury that sidelined her since the French Open in May. She won in Indian Wells in March for her first WTA Tour title.
Nadal cruises to fifth Rogers Cup title
Rafael Nadal won his fifth Rogers Cup title, beating Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-0 in just 70 minutes.
The 33-year-old Nadal won the event for the third time in Montreal. The first came in 2005 over Andre Agassi, and the second in 2013. Nadal won in Toronto in 2008 and 2018.
“I played a solid match, my best match of the week so far without a doubt,” Nadal said. “I did a lot of things well — changing directions, changing rhythms.”
The Spanish star won his 83rd singles title and third of the year, following clay victories in Rome and at the French Open.
He extended his tour record for Masters 1000 titles to 35, two more than top-ranked Novak Djokovic.
Medvedev, from Russia, was seeded eighth. The match was his first against Nadal.