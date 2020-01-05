IN BRIEF
Oklahoma wrestlers pick up dominant win at Ohio
The Oklahoma wrestling team closed out the nonconference portion of its dual match schedule Sunday with a 35-6 win over Ohio in Athens, Ohio.
The Sooners won eight of the 10 matches, including pins by Dom Demas at 141 pounds, Justin Thomas at 157 and Anthony Mantanona at 174.
Other OU winners were Christian Moody (125), Anthony Madrigal (133), Jacob Butler (149), Darrien Roberts (184) and Jake Woodley (197).
The Sooners (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) return home to face West Virginia at McCasland Field House in Norman on Jan. 19.
OU women’s gymnastics wins title at Challenge
The No. 1-ranked Oklahoma women’s gymnastics team kicked off 2020 with a win at the Collegiate Challenge Saturday night in Anaheim, California.
The Sooners totaled 197.350 points, taking down No. 4 UCLA (196.575), No. 9 Cal (196.2000) and No. 22 Stanford (195.475).
Senior Maggie Nichols took home the bar title with a 9.975, while junior Anastasia Webb took home a share of the vault title with a 9.9. Nichols posted a 39.625 in the all-around to lead the team, while Webb was close behind with a 39.525.
OU takes on Arizona State at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Tempe, Arizona in a meet that will air on ESPNU.
Canada tops Russia in world junior hockey finalAkil Thomas scored the winning goal in the final period and Canada rallied from two goals down to beat Russia 4-3 in the final of the world junior hockey championship at Ostrava, Czech Republic.
It was the 18th title for Canada.
Thomas backhanded the puck past goaltender Amir Miftakhov with 3:58 left for his only goal at the tournament to avenge a 6-0 loss to Russia at their group stage game, the worst loss for Canada in the history of the tournament.
Dylan Cozens, McMichael and captain Barrett Hayton also scored for Canada. Goaltender Joel Hofer made 35 saves.
Nikita Alexandrov, Grigori Denisenko and Maxim Sorkin netted Russia’s goals.
The Canadians were looking to bounce back from a disappointing sixth-place finish last year when it hosted the event. They won the previous title in 2018 while Russia was seeking its first title since 2011.
It was the ninth final between the two rivals since the playoff system was introduced in 1996. Both teams had won four of them before their encounter on Sunday.