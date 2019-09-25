IN BRIEF
Oilers re-sign Kromm
The Tulsa Oilers announced Wednesday the team has re-signed forward Alex Kromm.
Kromm had a career-best season in 2018-19, registering highs in goals (8), assists (12) and points (24).
RSU women place second at MIAA Fall Preview
Rogers State sophomore Raquel Flores set a school record with a 6-under par 66 on Day 2 of the MIAA Fall Preview in Axtell, Nebraska.
The Hillcats broke the team record for lowest round with a 1-under 287 and finished in second place.
Flores set the record for the best individual round in RSU history, breaking the previous mark of 3 under.
Northeastern State tied for sixth place with Missouri Western, shooting a 621 (213-308).
Roush Fenway Racing is replacing Stenhouse in ’20Roush Fenway Racing made a surprise driver change Wednesday, saying Chris Buescher will replace veteran Ricky Stenhouse Jr. next season in the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series.
Stenhouse has driven the No. 17 Ford for Roush the past seven seasons and Roush held options on his contract for 2020 and 2021. But the team informed him it is parting ways with the two-time Xfinity Series champion.
Stenhouse has two Cup victories for Roush but is winless this season, didn’t make the playoffs and is 23rd in the overall standings. He won both of his Xfinity titles driving for Roush.