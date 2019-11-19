IN BRIEF
OSU, OU players earn academic Big 12 honors
The Oklahoma State football program had 20 players named to the 2019 Academic All-Big 12 team, the league announced Tuesday. Oklahoma had 14.
OSU has now had 20 or more Academic All-Big 12 honorees in three consecutive seasons. The Cowboys’ 112 overall honorees in the past five years ranks second in the league during that time span, behind only Kansas State.
It is the 13th consecutive year that OU has had at least seven first-team selections.
NSU football players named All-MIAA
The Northeastern State football team received six All-MIAA honorable mention selections, it was announced Tuesday.
Seniors Caleb Hash and Jason Staggs are two-time honorees on the offensive line. Ukoh Essang, Kevin Jackson, Ty Nichols and Lane Yoder were honored for the first time.