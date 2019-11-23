IN BRIEF
Todd leads RSM Classic
A few years removed from battling the full yips, Brendon Todd has a chance to be mentioned alongside Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson as he goes for a third straight PGA Tour victory.
Todd felt like he couldn’t miss Saturday at Sea Island on St. Simons Island, Georgia, and he rarely did. With six birdies on the front side of the Seaside Course, he shot an 8-under 62 to tie the 54-hole tournament record and build a two-shot lead in the RSM Classic.
Not since Dustin Johnson in 2017 has anyone won three straight starts on the PGA Tour.
Not since Tiger Woods in 2006 has anyone won three straight tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule.
Todd has a chance to join both Sunday. He was at 18-under 194, who shots ahead of Webb Simpson (63) and Sebastian Munoz (66)
Kim clings to 1-shot lead
Sei Young Kim opened with three birdies in seven holes Saturday in the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, as her challengers either stalled or faded. She led by five before making the turn.
When the third round ended at Tiburon Golf Club, Kim had to settle for a 4-under 68 and a one-shot lead over Nelly Korda with one round remaining to see who wins the $1.5 million, the richest payoff in women’s golf history.
RSU women fall
The Rogers State women’s basketball team fell to Missouri Southern State University 75-56 on Saturday at the Claremore Expo Center.
Missouri Southern went on a 19-0 run in the third quarter to solidify its lead.
Samariah Thompson led RSU with 12 points.